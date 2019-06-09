Aligarh murder case: Father of victim refuses to meet CM Yogi Adityanath

By ANI

ALIGARH: Banwari Lal Sharma, the father of the two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was brutally murdered has refused to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"For now, I have refused the SDM's proposal to meet the Chief Minister. When the entire country was mourning the incident and the people were coming to our home to express their condolences, then the Chief Minister too should have come to our home. Anyway, my wife is unwell. That is why I refused," he said.

He was supposed to meet the Chief Minister on Monday.

Meanwhile, five persons were detained on Sunday for flouting prohibitory orders imposed in view of escalating tension over the brutal murder of the minor in Tappal area of the city.

Earlier in the day, a flag march was conducted by the security forces to build confidence among the people amid fears of violence. Ten companies of the PAC and the RAF along with the police have been deployed in the city, an official said.

Four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife, and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute Zahid had with the child's father.

The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump.

Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.