Home Nation

BJP luring Congress MLAs with crores of rupees, posts: GPCC chief Girish Chodankar 

Chodankar said his party was doing its level best to keep the flock together and was confident that all the MLAs would stay as a group by refusing to fall for the temptations.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Girish Chodankar

Congress leader Girish Chodankar (Photo | Girish Chodankar Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: Opposition Congress Sunday accused the ruling BJP of trying to lure its MLAs to switch sides by offering crores of rupees and posts, even as the saffron party rubbished the allegation.

Talking to reporters, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar claimed that the legislators of his party were being offered different packages, including Rs 40 crore and chairmanship of any state-run corporation, to switch sides.

However, the BJP hit back saying the opposition party was failing to keep its flock together and levelling false charges.

"Congress MLAs are being offered three different packages by the BJP to switch sides. The first one is cash of Rs 40 crore and chairmanship of any state-run corporation. In addition, they will get Rs five crore to take care of their workers who might resist the MLA's change of political affiliation," Chodankar said.

"The second package is Rs 20 crore and a cabinet rank, while the third one is Rs 60 crore to quit politics forever," he added.

The Congress leader said, "I still hope our MLAs don't succumb to the temptation offered by the BJP, though the Congress party cannot compete the packages offered by them. There is a problem and we need to find a solution for it. The BJP gets money through ATMs like casinos and by indulging in corruption in the state-run Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation," he alleged.

Chodankar said his party was doing its level best to keep the flock together and was confident that all the MLAs would stay as a group by refusing to fall for the temptations.

Chodankar's allegations come in the wake of BJP Goa unit chief Vinay Tendulkar's statement that four Congress MLAs were ready to switch sides.

Three MLAs Vishwajit Rane, Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar had in the past quit the Congress and resigned from their assembly constituencies to join the BJP.

When contacted, Tendulkar rubbished Chodankar's charges.

"It is the Congress' failure of keeping its MLAs intact is leading to their quitting the party.

The MLAs always compare how the BJP has been party with the ideology and pro- development, due to which they get attracted here," he said.

"Talks about paying to switch the sides are false," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GPCC Goa Congress Girish Chodankar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp