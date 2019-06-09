Home Nation

Four BJP workers shot dead in Bengal, party writes to Amit Shah

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. Removal of party flags had triggered the fight.

NEW DELHI: Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged.

Reportedly, one TMC worker has also been killed.

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. Removal of party flags had triggered the fight.

BJP's Mukul Roy alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unleashed a "reign of terror" in West Bengal.

"TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and Chief Minister is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders," said Roy.

ALSO READ | After Lok Sabha success, now BJP preparing blueprint for 2021 Bengal polls

"Union Home Minister has asked for a report from the state govt and I am sure Centre will take this up seriously. There is a lot of anger among the people over the incident," said Vijayvargiya, BJP's National General Secretary and Bengal's in-charge.

He said that a team of MPs will visit Sandeshkhali, Basirhat on Sunday to take stock of the situation and will send a report to the Home Minister Amit Shah.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties trading blame over the issue.

The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads.

In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 national polls.

