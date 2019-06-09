Guwahati diary: Assam police shows witty side on Twitter over seized Ganja

By Express News Service

Assam police shows witty side on Twitter

A witty and humourous tweet by the Assam Police grabbed the attention of Twitter users. The tweet, about the seizure of ganja (marijuana) at the Chagolia checkpoint in Dhubri district, read, “Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure.”

The Assam Police also congratulated Dhubri Police, which seized the consignment, for the “great job”. Marijuana, which is often smuggled from Manipur and Nagaland, is taken to various states via Assam.

Gauhati University law student molested

A student from Nagaland, studying law at Gauhati University, was allegedly molested by an unidentified stalker on the campus. In an FIR filed with the police, the victim alleged she was molested by the man at around 8.30 pm on June 5.

The incident took place when she and her roommate were walking to their hostel and noticed the man following them. They began to run but he grabbed the victim from the back and knocked her down.

The roommate said when they raised an alarm, the accused escaped in the dark. This triggered outrage with the students staging a protest, demanding action against the perpetrator of the crime. The students alleged that neither the police provide proper security in the area, nor are the guards strict enough.

Cop calls the media to record his suicide

Wanting to capture his suicide live on camera, a policeman in Guwahati called up journalists in the city telling them that he would end his life by jumping into the Dighalipukhuri pond.

Later, the policemen Najrul Islam made an attempt to execute his plan, not by jumping into the pond but consuming a poisonous substance. He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.

The 46-year-old who is posted at the office of Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, was depressed as he was unable to repay a bank loan. He had told the journalists not to inform the police about his plan.

SpiceJet’s daily Guwahati-Dhaka flight from July 1

Come July 1, SpiceJet will launch a daily flight service between Guwahati and Dhaka. The flight to Dhaka will depart Guwahati at 11.55 am and reach Dhaka at 1.20 pm (IST).

According to SpiceJet, the Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati flights would enhance people-to-people connectivity between the Northeast and Bangladesh. Assam’s Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said under the UDAN scheme, Guwahati would soon be connected with five South East Asian countries.

Efforts are being made to launch flight services from Guwahati to Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia, said Patowary.