JDU launches membership drive after Arunachal, Bihar victories

PATNA: Buoyed by the grand success in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections and being recognised as a state party thereafter, the JDU on Saturday launched a mega month-long membership drive on

much fanfare.

JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the party has achieved a spectacular victory by winning seven out of 15 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh elections. “The party has also been recognised by the election commission of India as a state party on the basis of fulfilling all criteria. Now, the onus lies on each us to take the party to a national status”, he said after launching the drive. He said that the membership drive will come to an end on July 5 after gaining lakhs of members from across the country.

Kumar appealed to party workers and leaders to join the drive to recruit new members during the month long campaign. The last membership drive was held three years ago in 2016.

Kumar launched the drive at the JD-U state headquarters here and registered 25 new members and state party chief Vashisht Narain Singh also inducted another 25 members.

Meanwhile, a senior party leader at the party office said: “We are trying to draw a parallel line to get the status of a national party by expanding memberships across the country”.

The party is upbeat after it won 16 of the 17 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

