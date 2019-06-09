Home Nation

JDU not part of NDA outside Bihar, to fight elections in four states alone

The decision was taken in the party's National Executive Meet held on Sunday.

Published: 09th June 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

JDU leaders at the party's Naitonal Executive Meet. (Photo | Twitter / JDU)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: It is now a foregone conclusion that Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will not go in alliance with the BJP outside the state of Bihar in the upcoming assembly elections of four states-Haryana, Jharkhand, J&K and Delhi.

The national executive meeting of JD (U) leaders, chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, concluded with a resolve of not going in alliance with the BJP outside the state on Sunday. 

Nitish Kumar said: “ All allies in NDA in Bihar are ‘intact’ but the JD(U) will go alone outside the state Bihar in the upcoming assembly elections of Haryana, Jharkhand, Delhi and J&K”. He also made it clear categorically that his party will fight assembly election in Bihar in alliance with NDA allies.

The meeting of national executive committee of JD (U) began with all leaders including poll –strategist and party’s vice –president Prashant Kishore under the chairmanship of national president Nitish Kumar.

Putting all speculations rest, the leaders of JD (U) at the meeting did not take any kind of decision against Prashant Kishore on his recent meeting with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Kumar has indicated on Saturday after kick-starting JDU's month-long nationwide membership drive that the party has nothing to do with Prashant Kishor’s professional dealing with TMC. 

Buoyed by the victory of seven seats in recent state elections of Arunachal Pradesh out of 15 contested seats, Kumar was seen brimming with confidence and kept himself engaged in confabulation with Prashant Kishore throughout the meeting. In the recently held parliamentary elections, JD (U) as an ally of NDA in Bihar has won 16 out of total 17 contested seats while BJP and the LJP have won their total contested 17 and 6 LS seats.

In Bihar assembly, JD (U) has strength of 73 MLAs at present and has the support of BJP’s 54, LJP’s 2 and 4 independent MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDU janata dal united Nitish Kumar Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp