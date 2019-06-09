Home Nation

Jharkhand minister orders exhumation of 65-year-old's body to probe starvation charge

Sources said local members of the Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have given the family 50 kg rice and Rs 5,000 in cash.

Published: 09th June 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

LATEHAR (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Food Minister Saryu Rai Saturday directed the Latehar administration to exhume the body of a 65-year-old man for post-mortem in the wake of allegations that he died of starvation three days ago.

Reports published in a section of the local media have claimed that Ramcharan Munda, a resident of Lurgumi Kala village in the district, died of starvation on Wednesday after being denied ration over the past two months, a charge denied by the administration.

Talking to reporters here, Rai said he has taken a serious note of the allegation and directed the administration to follow strict protocol while carrying out an investigation into the case.

"If the reports are true and anybody is found guilty, he or she will be punished as per norms," the minister said, adding the probe would cover all aspects in the case, including the allegation that Munda did not receive ration for two months.

He appealed to the opposition parties to refrain from politicising the issue.

Meanwhile, the sub-divisional magistrate of Mahuadand block in the district, Sudhir Kumar Das, asserted that Munda did not die of starvation and that his family gets all facilities entitled to it.

He also said the local ration dealer died three months ago, and his wife has taken charge of the public distribution system in the village.

"The administration had issued instructions to maintain offline records for distribution of ration following reports that poor internet connectivity is hampering transactions over point-of-sale machines.

Munda and his family were given Rs 2,000 and 50 kg rice," he added.

Several political leaders have reached out to Munda's family after reports of his death surfaced in the local media.

Sources said local members of the Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have given the family 50 kg rice and Rs 5,000 in cash.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) general Secretary Bandhu Tirkey, who met the bereaved family on Saturday, expressed hope that the government will take necessary action in the case.

"The food minister takes such issues seriously. I expect he will take action soon," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand starvation death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp