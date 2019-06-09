Modi government to ‘reward’ media for yoga propagation

Home Nation

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre will now ‘reward’ the media for propagating the ‘benefits’ of yoga, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday. 

The ministry has instituted the Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) to mark the ‘contributions’ of media in spreading the message of yoga.

“The campaigns run by various media houses will be recognised this year and they will be awarded by citations. We will also give them whatever assistance is required and they can also create their own materials,” said Javadekar. 

The ministry will take into account the different programmes and publications being run on yoga for the need of healthy living and as preventive care between June 10 to June 25.

The ‘honours’ would be given under the three categories of television, radio and newspapers across 22 Indian languages and English for raising awareness on yoga.

The 33 ‘honours’ would be conferred to 11 newspapers, 11 TV channels and 11 radio stations for “best media coverage of yoga”.  

The contribution of media will be assessed by six juries. The reward will comprise a plaque/trophy and a citation. 

