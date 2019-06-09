Home Nation

Sniffer dogs track down poachers who poisoned 12 deer in Chhattisgarh

The trained dogs led the forest department investigating team to a place inhabited by two persons who are said to be involved in poisoning the water body with an intent to poach the animals.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Trained dog squad from Achnakmar Tiger Reserve succeeded to hunt down two culprits who “poisoned” water body with an intention to kill the deer and other wildlife in Mohlai village of Dhamtari district, about 120 km south of Raipur. As many as 12 deer were found dead near the small water pond on Saturday. 

“We immediately roped-in two sniffer dogs from Achnakmar Tiger Reserve (in Bilaspur district) to assist the probe team exploring into the poaching (killing) of deer. The trained dogs led the forest department investigating team to a place inhabited by two persons who are said to be involved in poisoning the water body with an intent to poach the animals. Besides huge quantity of urea (used to contaminate the water), the other incriminating substances and objects were also recovered from their residence. The two were taken into custody”, said the chief conservator of forest (CCF-Wild Life) K K Bisen. 

The forest department team felt the duo may not be willing to kill so many deer but they poisoned the water source accessed by the wild animals during the hot summer leading to the death of 12. “We suspect more animals might have been killed. Our search continues in the nearby areas”, said the CCF. 

On Saturday the local villagers alerted the authorities about the bodies of 12 deers lying close to the (murum) mine which was filled with water after the recent pre-monsoon rainfall. The decision to call the sniffer dogs was prompted by Bisen who shared that the poachers once attempted to strike their forest guard with a poisonous arrow.

The detailed autopsy report of the deer to ascertain the exact cause of death is awaited. The culprits identified as Rikhi Ram Dhruv and his accomplice would be produced before the court. 

