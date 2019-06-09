Home Nation

Tribal woman from Rajasthan raped in MP, dies

Four women from the Rajasthan's Kanjar tribe had gone to Madhya Pradesh's Guna town to perform at a private programme on Friday.

Published: 09th June 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOTA:  A 20-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped and administered a poisonous substance by youth in Madhya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said Sunday.

Four women from the Rajasthan's Kanjar tribe had gone to Madhya Pradesh's Guna town to perform at a private programme on Friday, they said.

Two of them were taken by two youths to a forested area from the bus stand. One of the women was raped, police said.

The youths dropped the women at the Ruthiyai railway station near Guna on Friday night and they returned by train to Baran on Saturday morning, they said.

The victim was admitted to a hospital in Baran in a semi-unconscious state and she died on Saturday.

The body was handed over to her family later that afternoon, police said. The sister of the woman, who was allegedly raped, in a complaint said one of the youth, identified as Pankaj Kalal, after raping her administered her some poisonous substance, SHO, Chabda, Tarachand, said.

Police have registered a zero FIR in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape.

The FIR was sent to Guna, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baran district Tribal woman raped Rajasthan rape Tribal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp