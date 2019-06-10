Aligarh murder case: Women's Commission chief writes to PM Modi seeking death sentence for accused

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding death sentence for the accused in the murder case of a two-and-a-half-year-girl in Tappal in Aligarh.

Earlier, Maliwal re-tweeted the statement of Shilpa Sharma, mother of the deceased Twinkle Sharma who sought the death penalty for accused.

"Her 2.5-year-old daughter brutally raped & murdered. Eyes gauged out & extreme injury inflicted. Govt arrested culprit but its enough? In a land where Nirbhaya is yet 2 get justice, what hope is 4 the little child? Law of death penalty has been made, yet to be implemented! Sick!" she said.

READ| Aligarh murder case: Father of victim refuses to meet CM Yogi Adityanath

Four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife, and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute Zahid had with the child's father.

The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump. Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.