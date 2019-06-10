Home Nation

Aligarh murder: Security beefed up in Tappal, day after town witnessed tense moments

Police struggled to keep the situation under control throughout the day on Sunday when protestors kept mounting pressure on the authorities.

Published: 10th June 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Uttar Pradesh police used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: An uneasy calm prevailed in Tappal on Monday with a heavy police deployment in the town, a day after it witnessed tense moments.

Police struggled to keep the situation under control throughout the day on Sunday when protestors kept mounting pressure on the authorities for meting out "instant justice" in the murder case of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, which has sparked nationwide outrage.

They somehow managed to thwart an attempt by right-wing groups to hold a "mahapanchayat" at Tappal to vent anger against the perpetrators of the crime.

READ| Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi barred from visiting Aligarh

The call for the "mahapanchayat" was reportedly given on social media platforms by some Hindutva groups. People from the neighbouring districts tried to reach Tappal to attend the "mahapanchayat" but were prevented by the police.

"The situation is under control. We will not allow anyone to create discord under the garb of genuine protest," Special Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said.

He said action was initiated against some persons for allegedly misusing social media to fan communal passions.

The SSP denied reports of migration of Muslims from Tappal, saying "a few persons may have moved out temporarily, but they would return shortly".

The Circle Officer of Tappal, Pankaj Srivastava, was transferred on Monday as a fallout of the events of the past few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh Murder Tappal toddler rape rape TAGSAligarh Murder Aligarh Minor Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp