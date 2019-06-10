Home Nation

BJP observes 'Black Day', holds protest rallies over killing of its cadres in Bengal

The saffron party took out rallies in several parts of the state, with BJP workers supporting black badges.

Published: 10th June 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BASIRHAT/KOLKATA: The BJP is observing "Black Day" in West Bengal and a 12-hour shutdown in North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat subdivision on Monday to protest the killing of its workers and the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The saffron party took out rallies in several parts of the state, with BJP workers supporting black badges.

The situation remained tense in Basirhat.

BJP and TMC workers had clashed in Sandeshkhali area of Basirhat on Saturday.

The BJP took out protest rallies in the district subdivision, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killings of its workers.

A huge contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, police said.

ALSO READ | MHA advisory on Bengal violence BJP's 'conspiracy' to 'grab' power in opposition-ruled states: TMC

BJP workers squatted on roads and railways tracks at many places in the subdivision, disrupting the movement of vehicles and trains.

The BJP had on Sunday announced that it will observe "Black Day" across the state and a 12-hour shutdown in Basirhat after it was stopped by the police from bringing the bodies of its workers to Kolkata.

Till Sunday, bodies of at least three persons killed in the clashes in Sandeshkhali had been recovered, while several others remained missing.

ALSO READ | BJP sets sights on 250 seats to wrest Bengal from Mamata Banerjee

The BJP has claimed that five of its workers were killed, whereas the ruling TMC claimed that one was killed.

A day after the clash, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing "deep concern" over the "unabated violence" in the state and asked it to maintain law and order.

Responding to the Centre in a letter, the West Bengal government claimed the situation in the state was "under control" and there was no failure on part of its law enforcement agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP West Bengal violence TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp