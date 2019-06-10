Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Maoist involved in attacks on security forces held

BIJAPUR:  A Maoist "militia commander" involved in several attacks on security personnel was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday evening, an official said.

Arjun Kunjam (27) was held from the forest near Empur village in Pamed police station limits by a joint team of the Black Panther, a specialised anti-Naxal unit of the state's Special Task Force (STF), and the district police, he said.

He said Kunjam was involved in the killing of two security personnel in the district on April 27 this year, as well as in an attack which killed 12 troopers here in 2007.

He also participated in a raid on a grocery shop in Pamed in 2010 in which two jawans lost their lives, the official added.

Maoist Militia commander

