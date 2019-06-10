Home Nation

Coast Guard on high alert as severe cyclonic storm expected to hit Gujarat

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been pressed into action to warn mariners and fisher folks at sea.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Cyclone Warning

Map of the Moving Cyclone, Source Indian Coast Guard. (Photo | Indian Coast Guard)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a possibility of a severe cyclone hitting Gujarat coast, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has put its assets on high alert and has begun to warn mariners and fishers.

“All coast guard units have been put on high alert from 08 June onwards. Disaster response teams along with relief and response items have been mobilized and kept standby at short notice.” said the Coast Guard.

ICG ships and aircraft have been pressed into action to warn mariners and fisher folks at sea. Despite the ongoing fishing ban on the west coast, fishermen have been venturing at sea. Remote operating stations of the ICG have commenced transmitting weather warnings in vernacular languages. Coast Guard assets are scanning sea areas and warning mariners and fisher folks to return to safety.

Ports have been advised to warn anchored vessels and alert vessels approaching close to coast. A close watch on the coast is being kept to prevent any untoward incident jeopardizing ecology. Contingency meetings are being held in coordination with state and local authorities to evolve response and relief plans in advance.

Coast Guard's pre-emptive measures during last year and recent cyclone Fani resulted in nil lives lost at sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Cyclone Warning Indian Coast Guard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp