Comments against Yogi Adityanath: SC to hear plea against scribe Prashant Kanojia's arrest

A vacation bench Monday took note of the submission by a lawyer that the plea filed by the spouse of the arrested scribe needed urgent hearing as the arrest was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

Published: 10th June 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prashant Kanojia

Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Photo | Prashant Kanojia Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who has been accused of making an objectionable comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A vacation bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, Monday took note of the submission by a lawyer that the plea filed by the spouse of the arrested scribe needed urgent hearing as the arrest was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

The journalist's wife Jageesha Arora has filed a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition challenging the arrest of Kanojia.

ALSO READ: ‘Authoritarian misuse of laws’: Editors Guild of India on journalist Prashant Kanojia's arrest

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister's office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

Yogi Adityanath Prashant Kanojia Supreme Court

