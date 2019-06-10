Home Nation

Delay in onset of monsoon pushed rainfall deficiency to 45 per cent, says IMD

A delay in the arrival of monsoon has pushed the country’s rainfall deficiency in the first nine days of June to 45%, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Monsoon made an onset over Kerala on June 8, a week after its normal arrival date. This has also delayed its arrival in different parts of the country. The country received only 17.7 millimetres of rain as against the normal precipitation of 32.4 millimetres, which comes to around 45%, it said.

The rainfall deficiency in June could be higher due to the sluggish pace of the monsoon and a weak El-Nino, a phenomenon associated with heating of Pacific waters.

An ongoing cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea could slow down the progress of monsoon over the next few days, it said.

“A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and the east-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm,” the IMD data said. 

The deficiency was 66 per cent — the highest in the country — in central India that covers the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. 

Gujarat and Kutch and Saurashtra sub-divisions of central India have clocked a deficiency of 100 per cent, it said.

With PTI inputs

