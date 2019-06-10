Home Nation

Fire in Madhya Pradesh High Court building doused in a few minutes

The fire started near the stairs in the north block of the HC building and then spread to the first floor before being doused a few minutes after authorities were alerted at around 5:45 pm.

Jabalpur High Court

Jabalpur High Court fire. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: A fire broke out in the Madhya Pradesh High Court building Monday which gutted old furniture, an official said.

The fire started near the stairs in the north block of the HC building and then spread to the first floor before being doused a few minutes after authorities were alerted at around 5:45 pm, said Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Kushagra Thakur.

"Initial probe suggests the blaze resulted from a short circuit. We have disconnected power supply to the building as a precautionary measure," he told.

