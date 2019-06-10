Home Nation

Focus on common man's issues: Sachin Pilot tells officials

Congress Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has directed officials to pay heed to the grievances of the common man and said that those found guilty will be dealt with an "iron hand".

His remarks came while he was touring Udaipur, Jalore, Sirohi and Pali districts after Congress' loss in last month's Lok Sabha elections.

In an effort to connect with the locals, the Congress leader has been making field visits where he is meeting people to know about their problems and directing officials for immediate redressal of their grievances.

While on one such visit to Kasela village in Jalore on Sunday, Pilot spent the night at farmer Jai Kishan's hut where he also ate traditional Rajasthani food.

