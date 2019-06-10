Four persons run over by Rajdhani Express in UP's Etwah

By PTI

ETAWAH: Four people were killed after being hit by a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at Balrai railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Monday, police said.

The four men had deboarded a train at the station and were crossing the tracks to reach another platform when the incident occurred, they said.

Jeetu (20), Lal Chandra (21) Surendra (20) and Pintu (18) died on the spot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and asked the local administration to ensure all possible help to the deceased's family members.