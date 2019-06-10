Government dismisses 12 senior Income Tax officers for corruption, misconduct

Home Nation

NEW DELHI: The government has dismissed 12 senior IT officers from service for corruption and personal misconduct, including sexual harassment. The list is topped by a joint Commissioner-rank officer facing serious complaints of corruption and extortion from businessmen accused of helping self-styled godman Chandraswami.

It also includes an IRS officer in the post of commissioner (Appeal) in Noida, who was accused of sexual harassment by two lady IRS officers of commissioned rank. Another IRS officer who compulsory retired had acquired movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.17 crore by abusing his official position and by illegal means.

An income tax commissioner who had a Disproportionate Assets case against him and had been suspended from service in October 2009 pending criminal prosecution was also retired by the government.

Another officer involved in cases of corruption and extortion and who had passed wrong and mala fide assessment orders that were later reversed by appellate authorities too was dismissed. An officer who had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.55 crore and used hawala channels for transferring the money, too was retired.

