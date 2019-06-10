Home Nation

'Half justice done, Sanji Ram’s son and nephew main culprits': Kathua victim’s father on verdict

All the accused have been arrested and rape and murder charges were framed against seven by District and Sessions Judge Pathankot while trial against the juvenile is yet to begin.

Published: 10th June 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

The Kathua gang-rape and murder of a minor girl led to massive protests throughout the country. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The father of the eight-year-old nomad girl, who was brutally raped and murdered in 2018 January, has termed the conviction of six out of eight accused by District and Sessions court Pathankot as “half justice” and also alleged that the main accused Sanji Ram’s son Vishal and nephew were involved in the gruesome act too.

“They were the first involved in the case and the others came into the picture later,” he said.

Talking to this newspaper, the victim's father said the court has done “half justice” with his daughter.

“All the eight accused arrested by J&K police’s crime branch and against whom charge sheet was filed are culprits in the case and none should have been spared,” he said.

He criticised Vishal's release.

He, however, said the court should award death sentence to all the six accused who have been convicted.

“No leniency should be shown to them. And they should be hanged so that such incidents don’t recur in future”, he said.

The nomad girl was kidnapped from Kathua's Rasana village on January 10 last year while grazing horses and a week later her body with violence and burn marks was recovered near the temple. 

The J&K police investigation revealed that the girl was abducted and kept in the temple, where she was drugged and repeatedly raped, before being brutally killed.

The Crime branch investigation has found eight people including former revenue official Sanji Ram, his son Vishal and nephew (a juvenile), their friend Parvesh Kumar, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) Deepak Khajuria and Surender Kumar, Sub Inspector Anand Dutta and Head Constable Tilak Raj involved in rape and murder of the minor girl and destroying the evidence.

All the accused have been arrested and rape and murder charges were framed against seven by District and Sessions Judge Pathankot while trial against the juvenile is yet to begin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanji Ram Kathua Rape Case Kathua Rape and Murder Case Vishal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp