Home Nation

Mob of 700 men forces women dancers to perform nude in Assam, 4 arrested

When the women reached the venue at the isolated village and the programme started, the organisers had allegedly tried to force the girls to dance nude as demanded by the crowd.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

The man had allegedly sexually abused several women after promising to marry them.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam police arrested five persons in connection with an incident where a group of girls was allegedly forced to dance nude at a programme which was organised to celebrate Eid.

The incident took place at a minority-majority remote village in Chhaygaon of Kamrup district on the night of June 7. The victims were members of two dance troupes from neighbouring Boko.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. Its chairperson Rekha Sharma said she had spoken with Assam’s Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia and urged him to conduct a proper inquiry and arrest the culprits.

The police said some locals, who organised the programme, had hired the dance troupes with a contract of Rs.37,000. The dancers included seven-eight tribal girls. When they reached the venue at the isolated village and the programme started, the organisers allegedly tried to force the girls to dance nude as demanded by the crowd. 

There were around 700 men and several of them had allegedly tried to molest the female dancers.

One of the dance troupes was Rainbow Dance Group. Its director Arup D Rabha said the venue of the programme was shifted at the last moment.

“When the programme started, the unruly crowd, numbering around 700-800 people and backed by the organisers, started teasing the female dancers by pulling their clothes. They insisted the females dance nude or they will kill us with daggers. Later, as were trying to leave the spot, the miscreants damaged our vehicle. Eventually, we were rescued by the police and our friends whom we had called up to inform the incident,” Rabha said.

He said the organisers had sold tickets by telling people that they would bring dancers from West Bengal for the “nude dance” programme.

The incident has triggered an outrage in the state. Hundreds of people, including the victims, took out a protest march in Boko. 

Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident and urged people to register their protest. He said the culprits should be dealt with firmly. Popular singer Zubeen Garg urged people to unite in condemning the incident. The BJP, which heads the state’s ruling coalition, also expressed condemnation.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crime against women Assam Violence against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp