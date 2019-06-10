Home Nation

Payal Tadvi suicide case: 'Cannot stay in jail anymore,' three accused doctors break down in court 

Published: 10th June 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Payal Tadvi, Mumbai Doctor suicide

Dr Payal Tadavi. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court extended till June 24 the judicial custody of three women doctors, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a junior colleague and passing racist slurs against her, and adjourned the hearing on their bail pleas.

The accused, Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, broke down in the court saying they cannot stay in jail anymore after the court said it would hear arguments on their bail applications on June 17.

The court extended for 14 days the jail custody of the three doctors, attached to the B Y L Nair hospital here, who were arrested on May 29 on charges of abetment of suicide of their junior colleague Dr Payal Tadvi.

The trio said injustice has been meted out to them and pleaded the court to at least advance the hearing on their bail pleas.

The accused have been booked under relevant section of IPC and under Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

TAGS
Payal Tadvi suicide case Mumbai doctor suicide abetment to suicide

Comments

