Home Nation

Payal Tadvi suicide case: NCST asks Mumbai Police officials to expedite probe

Payal's family alleged that three of her seniors at the BYL Nair Hospital, to which the medical college is attached, taunted and hurled casteist slurs at her as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

Published: 10th June 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Payal Tadvi

Late Dr Payal Tadvi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team has met top Mumbai Police officials and the management of the BYL Nair Hospital regarding the Payal Tadvi suicide case and demanded that the probe into the matter be expedited.

The team, led by NCST chairman Nand Kumar Sai, also met Tadvi's family Saturday.

"The NCST has demanded that the probe by the Crime Branch into the case be completed as soon as possible. Even the post-mortem report has not been released yet," Sai said on Sunday.

"It's not clear yet whether it's suicide or murder. The matter is under investigation. Let the post-mortem report come out," he added.

ALSO READ | Dr Payal Tadvi death: Crime branch allowed to quiz 3 women doctors

Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Her family alleged that three of her seniors at the BYL Nair Hospital, to which the medical college is attached, taunted and hurled casteist slurs at her as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

The accused have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Anti-Ragging Act, IT Act and Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tadvi had secured admission in a state-run medical college and hospital in Mumbai last year in a reserved category seat

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCST SC ST Payal Tadvi suicide Mumbai Doctor Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp