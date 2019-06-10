Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP for first time after Congress' Lok Sabha poll debacle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for the first time after facing massive defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. She will be on a two-day visit starting June 11.

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to meet party workers, district heads, city heads and coordinators from 40 constituencies of east UP. She is likely to hold the meetings in Rae Bareli and give direction for reviving the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. During the meetings, she also likely to assess reasons for party president and brother Rahul Gandhi’s defeat from Amethi.

Along with Priyanka, Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia will also take review meetings in Delhi on June 11 and in Lucknow on June 14.

Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost the Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes.

On June 4, a meeting was held at Priyanka's residence in New Delhi, which was attended by President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, Raj Babbar and other general secretaries, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, to build the party again at the block level, post its defeat in the elections.

Results of the recent Lok Sabha elections were disastrous for the Congress. The Congress won 52 seats across the country in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from ANI)