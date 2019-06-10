Home Nation

Summer woes continue for Rajasthan as old water sources in state dry up

As the mercury touches 50 degrees Celsius in some districts of Rajasthan, the state is facing severe water shortage as traditional water sources are drying up in the scorching heat.

Published: 10th June 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Idols immersed in Sagar lake in Amer town near Jaipur can now be seen on the bed of the dried up water body. | (Dinesh Bharadwaj | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: As the mercury touches 50 degrees Celsius in some districts of Rajasthan, the state is facing severe water shortage as traditional water sources are drying up in the scorching heat.

After Jaipur’s Ramgarh dam, which supplied water to the entire city, dried up a few years ago, the city was receiving water from Bisalpur dam in Tonk district.

However, this year it too went dry and 500 new tube wells were dug up to 600 feet deep to bring water to the people of the state capital.

According to Vinod Shah, a retired chief engineer of the Water Resources Department, the water crisis in the Pink City can be solved if the old, natural water bodies around it are replenished.

Eleven kilometres from Jaipur, the town of Amer is facing a similar water crisis. The town’s lakes—Mavtha and Sagar—receive hardly any water and are unable to hold water due to seepage.

While experts claim that surplus water from the Jal Mahal lake can be used to restore Amer Mavtha through a pipeline, no government action has been taken in this issue.

As water sources across the state dry up, encroachment and anicuts in the catchment areas have made the situation worse. Ajmer’s Anasagar dam and Sambhar lake are filled with dirty water and have been the victims of encroachment.

The cases of Ramgarh dam and many other traditional water bodies have reached the courts.

The state government has been fined by the courts over encroachment and other violations related to the Bandi, Luni and Jojri rivers, but no concrete steps have been taken to protect water bodies.

Recently, Udaipur’s biggest lake, Fateh Sagar, went dry after providing water to the city for 12 years. 

The low water level has made the lake’s bed visible even as digging is on to increase its capacity. 

As the lake’s catchment areas did not receive any rainfall last year, it will require three times more water this year to be replenished.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Water Scarcity Water Scarcity in Rajasthan Rajasthan Drought Ramgarh Dam Bisalpur Dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp