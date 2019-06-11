Home Nation

12-year-old girl found dead outside her house in UP, 4 neighbours booked

The police suspect that it was a fallout of an old enmity between the victim's family and those arrested.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:32 PM

Arrest

For representational purposes.

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A 12-year-old girl was found dead outside her house here, following which four neighbours were booked in connection with the case, police said Tuesday.

Lalganj Circle Officer Ramesh Chandra said the girl had gone to a pond on Monday to keep an eye on the family's fishes, but in the evening her body was found outside the house.

Following a complaint by her father, a case was registered against the four neighbours, including Basantlal, in Sangipur police station in the night, he said.

TAGS
Crime against women Uttar Pradesh

Comments

