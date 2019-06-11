Home Nation

5,462 beds, Rs 5,540 crore: Patna to get world's largest hospital soon

As per the plan, a number of multi-storeyed green buildings with latest fire and other safety measures and multi-level parking slots will be constructed in the upgraded PMCH.

Image for representational purposes.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes to plan, India will soon have the world’s largest hospital in Patna. 

Speaking at an official function to launch a proposed 500-bed hospital on the premises of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS), state chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “The 1700-bed Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) will be upgraded into a 5,462-bed hospital of international standard with ultra-modern medical facilities in the next four to five years.”

A detailed project report is being readied. “Demolition of old buildings of PMCH and shifting of beds and other medical facilities would be carried out phase-wise without inconveniencing the patients,” he added.

As per the plan, a number of multi-storeyed green buildings with latest fire and other safety measures and multi-level parking slots will be constructed in the upgraded PMCH. The entire upgradation will be carried out by the Bihar Medical Infrastructure Structure Corporation Limited (BMISCL) at an estimated budget of Rs 5,540 crores.

“There is also a plan to upgrade the IGIMS in future to 2500 beds,” he said.  

Prior to Kumar’s speech, Union minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Choubey said that 22 lakh Primary Health Centres in the country will be upgraded into Health and Wellness Centres (H&WCs). 

Union IT and law minister Ravi Shanker Prasad said the e-hospital facility launched by the government has helped patients fix online appointments with doctors without waiting in queues.

Patna PMCH Patna Medical College and Hospital Bihar

