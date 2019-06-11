Home Nation

Abandoning elderly parents now a non-bailable offence in Bihar

The decision could have a far-fetching impact on society in taking care of the elderly, who are at times neglected or abandoned by their wards.

Published: 11th June 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government has stamped the decision to punish wards who abandon their elderly parents with jail term on Tuesday.

The cases against the wards of elderly people will be lodged under the non-bail able section in the state. According to the official briefing, a total 17 important proposals were approved by the cabinet in which it was also decided to provide jobs to the dependents of Bihar born martyrs of Pulwama incident of the terrorist attack in J&K.

Under this decision, now, the dependents of Bihar’s two martyrs- Ratan Kumar Thakur of Bhagalpur and Pintu Kumar Singh of Begusarai will be given jobs in state government. Other prominent proposals approved by the cabinets included the decision to bring the Chief Minister Old age Pension scheme under ambit of the Right to Service Act, a fund of Rs 76.56 crores for quality seed cultivation, the construction of a Hydropower extension station in Supual to generate 130 MW power and the construction of a 4-lane new bridge parallel to Bhagalpur’s existing Vikramsheela bridge.

TAGS
Bihar Nitish Kumar Abandoning Elderly Parents

Comments(1)

  • Mahendra Kumar Nayak
    Welcome move by the Bihar government. One has to watch it's effectiveness
    22 hours ago reply
