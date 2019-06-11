After EVM and VVPAT, Sharad Pawar raises doubts about polling officers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While doubting the working of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) yet again, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday raised doubts about the polling officers handling the machines.

“The problem is not with the EVM or VVPAT where people vote, but with the machine with the electoral officer that is finally counted. We are going to go in depth into it now by discussing this with technnogists and experts and Opposition members in Delhi,” said Pawar, who was addressing his party colleagues on the 20th foundation day of the NCP.

This was the second time Pawar questioned the working of the EVMs. Earlier, Pawar along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, had organised a meeting of leaders from 22 political parties where the demand for counting of 50 per cent VVPAT slips was raised

Though the demand was turned down by the election commission as well as the Supreme Court and no discrepancies were found between in the figures, Pawar brought forth a new angle to the discussion by doubting the role of the officers involved in the vote-counting process.