AgustaWestland accused Rajeev Saxena can travel for treatment: HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday allowed Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, to visit abroad for treatment of his blood cancer and other ailments.

Justice Anu Malhotra granted relief to Saxena, a middleman in the chopper purchase deal, by vacating the high court’s June 4 interim order, which had stayed the trial court’s June 1 decision allowing him to visit abroad.

The trial court had allowed him to visit the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe for a month from June 6 to July 5. Justice Malhotra, however, modified Saxena’s foreign trip tenure to a month from June 25 to July 24.

The high court gave relief to Saxena, noting that he had already been granted bail on medical grounds, before being pardoned and made an approver.

The high court said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too had not objected to the grant of relief to him.

The high court, however, granted relief to Saxena stipulating that he would give to the ED the addresses and contact numbers of the places he intends to visit and stay at during his trip abroad.