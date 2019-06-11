Home Nation

AgustaWestland accused Rajeev Saxena can travel for treatment: HC

The trial court had allowed him to visit the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe for a month from June 6 to July 5.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Saxena

Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in AgustaWestland case. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Monday allowed Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, to visit abroad for treatment of his blood cancer and other ailments.

Justice Anu Malhotra granted relief to Saxena, a middleman in the chopper purchase deal, by vacating the high court’s June 4 interim order, which had stayed the trial court’s June 1 decision allowing him to visit abroad.

The trial court had allowed him to visit the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe for a month from June 6 to July 5. Justice Malhotra, however, modified Saxena’s foreign trip tenure to a month from June 25 to July 24.

The high court gave relief to Saxena, noting that he had already been granted bail on medical grounds, before being pardoned and made an approver.

The high court said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too had not objected to the grant of relief to him.

The high court, however, granted relief to Saxena stipulating that he would give to the ED the addresses and contact numbers of the places he intends to visit and stay at during his trip abroad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp