Home Nation

Baba Ramdev's International Yoga Day programme at Har ki Pairi cancelled

There are speculations in political circles that the programme by Ramdev will now be held at Nanded in Maharashtra, where Assembly polls are due later this year.

Published: 11th June 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

PATANJALI

(Baba Ramdev | FB)

By PTI

HARIDWAR: A proposed programme in which Ramdev was supposed to lead thousands of people in celebrations of the International Yoga Day on June 21 on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here has been cancelled.

Ramdev was to perform yogic kriyas at the event along with thousands of enthusiasts, including Bollywood celebrities, to mark the occasion which would have been the first of its kind to be held on the banks of the Ganga.

The yoga programme scheduled to be led by Ramdev under the banner of the Patanjali Yogpeeth and the Ganga Sabha at Har ki Pairi has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons, the yoga guru's close aide Acharya Balkrishna told reporters here.

However, other programmes scheduled to mark the occasion will be held at Patanjali Yogpeeth and its affiliated wings, he added.

There are speculations in political circles that the programme by Ramdev will now be held at Nanded in Maharashtra, where Assembly polls are due later this year.

Sources said the venue was shifted at the request of the BJP top brass that wanted the event to be held either in Maharashtra or Haryana, both of which are poll-bound, the sources said.

Ramdev had announced last week that thousands will join him at Har ki Pairi on the International Yoga Day to perform yogic kriyas for the first time on the banks of the Ganga on a grand scale.

Terming the proposed programme as "historic", he had said that it will represent a synthesis of two important aspects of Indian culture - Yoga and Ganga - both of which have a liberating effect.

"Ganga is said to absolve people of their bad deeds and yoga purges their system of all ailments. These two most important aspects of Indian culture will come together in this event," Ramdev had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramdev World Yoga Day Har ki Pairi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp