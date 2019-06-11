Home Nation

Bihar businessman guns down wife, daughter; kills self

The trader's son (4), whom he also shot at, is stated to be in critical condition in hospital.

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

PATNA: A cloth trader allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol, after gunning down his wife and minor daughter in Kidwaipuri area, police said on Tuesday.

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. A suicide note has also been found from the spot. It indicates that the man first shot at his wife, daughter and son, and then committed suicide by shooting himself," IG, Patna, Sunil Kumar said. 

Further probe into the incident is underway.

