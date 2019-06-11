Home Nation

BJP MP Rekha Varma slaps constable in Uttar Pradesh for not following her 'instructions', FIR registered

According to reports, the BJP leader purportedly lost her cool and assaulted the constable as he had apparently failed to follow her instructions.

Published: 11th June 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

LAKHIMPUR: BJP MP Rekha Varma has allegedly slapped a constable on duty in Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The constable Shyam Singh has filed a complaint against the Dhaurhara MP and the FIR has been registered.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday. The BJP leader purportedly lost her cool and assaulted the constable as he had apparently failed to follow her instructions.

Singh told reporters: "The MP passed insulting remarks at me and slapped me without a reason and immediately left the spot. I have filed a complaint against her. I hope to get justice."

Verma, according to sources, had gone to attend a program organised by party workers at a temple in Mohammadi to celebrate her victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The MP's convoy left the event late on Sunday night.

However, soon after they left, Verma reportedly called another constable on phone and asked him to stop the car being driven by Singh in her convoy.

She asked the constable to bring Singh to meet her and then allegedly started abusing him and slapped him. The MP even threatened the police constable to "mend his ways" or else she could "get him killed".

Verma, however, refuted the allegation and claimed that the controversy was "politically motivated".

During her last stint as the MP, Verma had hogged the spotlight for allegedly attacking her party MLA at an event for attempting to take credit for blanket distribution in the winter.

