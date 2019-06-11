Home Nation

DCW writes to PMO demanding death penalty for Aligarh accused

Among the other demands made by the commission, is an effective implementation of Criminal Amendment Law 2018.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a death sentence to the accused in the Aligarh rape incident while the Delhi Congress’ Legal and Human Rights Department also filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission.

“The Government after introducing the ordinance almost forgot about the further steps that had to be taken to ensure a swift justice system in India for dealing with sexual assaults with minors. The apparent inaction of the Central Government has resulted in such horrific crimes continuing unabated,” said DCW chief, Swati Maliwal. 

Among the other demands made by the commission, is an effective implementation of Criminal Amendment Law 2018. Delhi Congress’ Advocate Sunil Kumar, in his petition, mentioned that in the Aligarh incident, the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the matter of Bachpan Bachao Andolan vs Union of India were not followed.

“This is not the first case where a girl child has been brutally murdered. While the memory is still fresh in the minds of the people of the brutal murder of a girl child in Kathua, the horrifying incident (at Aligarh) has sent shock waves in the civilised society,” he said.

Three other cases of crimes against minor were reported in UP  -- a 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by six men, a 15-year-old was allegedly raped by a teacher inside a seminary and a 7-year-old girl was found in dead in a bush.

Three other crimes against minors in UP

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped, a 15-year-old was subjected to a similar outrage by a teacher and a 7-year-old was found in dead in a bush.

