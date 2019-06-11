French Railways to help develop Indian railway stations

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India and France have signed an agreement under which the French Railways will help develop Indian railway stations.

The Indian Railway Station Development Corp (IRSDC) entered into a tripartite agreement with French Railways on Monday, it was announced on Tuesday.

Under this pact, French development agency AFD will provide in-kind grant of up to 7,00,000 euros through French National Railways-Hubs and Connexions as a technical partner to IRSDC to support the railway station development programme in India, a press statement said.

"This will impose no financial liability on IRSDC or Indian Railways," it said.

Minister of State of Railways Suresh Angadi and French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne were present when the agreement was signed.

Angadi said both countries have a strong and long-standing partnership in the railway sector and highlighted the French Railways' association with Indian Railways in conducting speed upgrade study on the Delhi-Chandigarh sector and development of Ludhiana and Ambala stations.

"I am sure this effort will go a long way in further strengthening Indo-French cooperation and help Indian Railways in positioning its stations to world class standards," Angadi said.