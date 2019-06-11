Home Nation

Institutions like EC used to fuel BJP’s electoral victory: Sitaram Yechury  

Yechury attributed the BJP’s electoral victory to several factors, including the Opposition’s failure to unite and the saffron’s party’s success in building a nationalistic narrative.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said the fight against the BJP and its ideology will continue despite the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Acknowledging that the party’s core voter base was diminishing, he said the next task of the party’s central committee, which assessed the election results from June 7-9, would be to woo back their traditional voters. The Left suffered its worst defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and won only five seats across the country.

Yechury attributed the BJP’s electoral victory to several factors, including the Opposition’s failure to unite and the saffron’s party’s success in building a nationalistic narrative. He said the BJP successfully created a narrative post-Pulwama and Balakot while ignoring issues like economy and livelihood of people.

“A Modi persona was created using crony capitalism and institutions like the EC were used to fuel the BJP’s win,” he said.

In a subtle dig at some opposition parties, he said soft Hindutva was not an answer to hardcore Hindutva.

“The fight should be between secularism and hardcore Hindutva.”

Yechury alleged that the Modi government would formulate anti-poor laws now as it had won on “crony capitalism”.

“Constitutional authorities will see the penetration of the RSS...,” he said. Another challenge for the Left, he said, would be the curbing of dissent and communal polarisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Election Commission BJP CPM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp