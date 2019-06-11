Home Nation

Modi government eradicated 'disease' of communalism: Minorities minister Naqvi

Published: 11th June 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that the Modi government has eradicated the "disease" of communalism and appeasement politics and by doing so it has created an atmosphere of healthy inclusive growth in the country.

Addressing the 112th Governing Body and 65th General Body meetings of Maulana Azad Education Foundation at Antyodaya Bhawan here, Naqvi said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved to be a "government of Iqbal (authority), Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity)".

The government, he said, is committed to "Samaveshi Vikas, Sarvsparshi Vishwas" (inclusive growth with trust).

Naqvi said that school dropout girls from minority communities will be linked to education and employment through providing them "bridge courses" from reputed educational institutions of the country.

The Minister said a programme for training of madrassa teachers will be launched next month so that they would be able to impart mainstream education to students.

To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities, especially girls, through "3E" -- Education, Employment and Empowerment" -- various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means will be provided to five crore students in the next five years, which will include 50 per cent girl students.

"This includes more than 10 lakh Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls Scholarship in the next five years for economically weaker sections."

Naqvi said schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girls hostels, Gurukul type residential schools, common service centres are being constructed on a war-footing under the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram (PMJVK) in the areas where educational infrastructure has not been developed yet.

A "Padho-Badho" awareness campaign will be launched across the country to encourage education especially to girls from the minority communities in those areas where people don't send their children to schools due to socio-economic reasons.

"The campaign will be focused on girls. This awareness campaign will include street plays, short films, cultural programmes and others. The campaign will be launched in 60 minority concentrated districts of the country in the first phase," he said.

Free coaching for Central and state administrative services, banking services, staff selection commission, railways and other various competitive exams will be provided to economically weak minorities youths, the Minister said.

