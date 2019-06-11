Home Nation

PM Modi to meet Xi Jinping, Putin during SCO summit, raise terror issue

MEA said that the leaders participating at the summit are expected to focus on the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and also on topical issues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit and is expected to raise the issue of terrorism at the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14.

Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, A Gitesh Sarma said, the leaders participating at the summit are expected to focus on the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and also on topical issues of international and regional importance.

Briefing the media, Sarma said India is expected to raise the issue of terrorism at the summit but will not talk about any specific country. It will also focus on the importance of regional connectivity projects to boost trade among  SCO member countries.

India, which was granted permanent membership of SCO in 2017 has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the region.

Meanwhile, China said the summit would discuss economic issues and security cooperation with a focus on counter-terror, but it was not aimed at “targeting” any country.

