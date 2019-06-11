Home Nation

Punjab CM seeks report on open borewells after 2-year-old Fatehveer's death

The two-year-old boy Fatehveer Singh passed away on Tuesday morning after he was taken out of the borewell following the almost 109-hour-long operation.

Published: 11th June 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH (Punjab): Following the death of the 2-year-old child after falling in an abandoned borewell in Sangrur, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh sought a report from all Deputy Commissioners on open borewells in order to evade similar accidents.

The two-year-old boy Fatehveer Singh passed away on Tuesday morning after he was taken out of the borewell following the almost 109-hour-long operation. He was brought to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

"Very sad to hear about the tragic death of young Fatehveer. I pray Waheguru grants his family strength to bear this huge loss. Have sought reports from all DCs regarding any open bore well, so such terrible accidents can be prevented in future," tweeted Amarinder Singh.

The two-year-old boy fell into an abandoned 150-foot borewell on June 6 afternoon outside his house. In the joint operation, the NDRF and local administration dug a parallel pit to rescue the child.

There was not enough space in the 9-inch diameter borewell for the child to make any movements. However, a movement in his body was noticed at wee hours on June 8, almost 40 hours after the incident.

The authorities kept a vigil over the child through a small surveillance camera and he was provided oxygen supply through pipes inside the borewell. The team was not able to provide him with any juices or food as his face is covered with a jute bag over which he stepped and fell into the borewell.

Earlier, a team of NDRF had tried to pull out the child with the help of rope but the attempt failed.

