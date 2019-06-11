Regional workshops to help build 19 crore houses by 2022

Home Nation

 Each state can depute five officials for the workshop and the organising state would have to make all the arrangements for the same, said the official.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In perhaps a first, the Ministry of Rural Development has decided to hold region-wise workshops to better implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas  Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) II and also to achieve the target of 19 crore houses under the government’s ‘Housing for All’ by 2022.

“The workshops will help officials from various states to come together and help discuss the hurdles that they are encountering in their respective states. We hope that these interactions would benefit the officials and fast track the scheme where it seems to be lagging behind,” a ministry official said.

 Each state can depute five officials for the workshop and the organising state would have to make all the arrangements for the same, said the official. “The organising state will be reimbursed the cost of the arrangements,” he added. Each workshop would be held for two days and will include field visits for the officials.

While the workshops for the northern region would be held in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu will play host to the southern region. Madhya Pradesh and Daman and Diu will host officials from the Eastern and Western regions, respectively. Mizoram will play host to the officials from all the other northeastern states.

The ministry has also put out tentative dates for the workshop and have asked for the organising states to communicate the final dates. 

