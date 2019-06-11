Home Nation

SC order has reaffirmed my belief in Constitution, says wife of scribe Prashant Kanojia

She told reporters that the judges too have remarked that it was an over-the-top step taken by the state police for a tweet made by her husband and that it should not have been done.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jagisha Arora, wife of journalist Prashant Kanojia outside Supreme Court. (Photo | Fatima Rezavi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The wife of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday said the Supreme Court decision to grant him bail has reaffirmed her belief in the Constitution.

Jagisha Arora said that the Uttar Pradesh police had acted in an "unconstitutional" manner in arresting her husband.

"The Uttar Pradesh police acted in an unconstitutional manner but we followed all the process constitutionally and moved the Supreme Court," she said.

Asked about the tweet posted by Kanojia, she said it was made on a lighter note and there was nothing inappropriate about them.

"I stand by what he has tweeted as he has not made any indecent remark rather it was humorous.

"The people who are accusing him of making outrageous tweets are nothing but trolls, who do not have a face or a voice. He has been associated with 'The Wire' for two years. His journalistic work is a proof of his integrity and I would ask all those people to go and read the stories that he has done," said Arora.

Describing the events of June 8, when Kanojia was arrested, Arora said two policemen in plainclothes came to their house and took him away.

"Prashant told me that police was taking him and asked me to inform all our friends about it. When I asked him why he was being arrested, he said he was being arrested for the tweets he made," she told media channels.

On her next course of action, Kanojia's wife said that once she gets a copy of the apex court judgment, she will go to Lucknow, where he is being lodged in a jail, for completing the due legal process.

