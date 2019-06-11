Home Nation

Three held for blackmailing, raping class 12 student in Gujarat

According to the police, the accused also clicked compromising photos of the survivor. 

By ANI

VADODARA: Three people have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a class 12 student by clicking her objectionable pictures, extorting money from her and raping her.

"Three accused have been arrested and one more has been detained. Two absconding accused will be arrested soon," police said.

Three of the accused have been identified as Pradip Chouhan, Nikunj Rohit and Pradip.

According to the police, Chouhan and Rohit were victim's batchmates and Pradip, with whom she was in a relationship, clicked her objectionable photos.

"He extorted Rs 50000 from her and sent pictures to a Bhavans Prajapati via Nikunj who blackmailed and raped her. It was also sent to other accused who blackmailed her," police added.

