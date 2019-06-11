Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits convalescing SP chief Mulayam Singh

The SP leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar and was being treated by Doctor Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and party President Akhilesh Yadav at Mulayam's residence in Lucknow.

The SP supremo was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on June 9. His medical reports have come out to be normal, sources said.

"Met the former chief minister of the state and the founder of Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadavji, at his residence today and asked about his well being. Pray to God for his speedy recovery," Adityanath tweeted after his visit.

Mulayam Singh's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, along with former minister Ahmad Hasan, had also visited him in the hospital.

