Woman enters well in search of water, dies after falling 40 feet in Maharashtra

Published: 11th June 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Water scarcity in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman, who fell into a well in search of water, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place at Malewadi in Mahagaon tehsil Monday evening, an official said. Vimal Rathod had entered the half-dry well, the official said.

While trying to descend further, she slipped and fell 40 feet on the rocky surface and died on the spot, said Damodar Rathod, incharge of Mahagaon Police Station. Her body was shifted to a state-run hospital in Yavatmal for post mortem, he said.

After the incident, villagers of Malewadi staged a protest at Gunjphata and demanded drinking water for the village, the official said.

Family members, relatives and some villagers decided not to perform her funeral till their demand was met and also tried to obstruct road traffic, he said.

Local tehsildar, bloc development officer and police officials reached Gunjphata and assured that drinking water will be fulfilled and financial help provided to the family members of the deceased woman, the official said.

Satisfied with the response of district officials, Rathod's family members performed her last rites Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

Yavatmal district Maharasthra Drought Water scarcity

