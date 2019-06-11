Home Nation

Wreckage of ill-fated AN-32 aircraft found in Arunachal's Siang district, confirms IAF

IAF's Mi-17 chopper discovered the wreckage of the missing AN-32 on Tuesday near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh, at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft.

Published: 11th June 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

IAF AN-32, Missing IAF Aircraft

File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes. (AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

The Indian Air Force's Mi-17 helicopters found the wreckage of the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district on Tuesday. The debris was spotted 16 km north of Lipo, and northeast of Tato in Arunachal Pradesh, at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft, confirmed the IAF.

The transport aircraft had gone off radar on June 3 after it took off from Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam at 12:27 pm for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh. The aircraft went incommunicado at 1 pm. The aircraft carrying six officers, five airmen and two non-combatants (enrolled) was supposed to reach Menchuka at 1.30 pm. 

The IAF in a press release said that efforts were continuing to establish the status of the people on board the aircraft. Further details would be communicated as the rescue mission progresses, it added.

READ HERE | AN-32 pilot's wife was on ATC duty in Jorhat when the aircraft went off the radar

The IAF launched intense search operations to locate the missing aircraft deploying C-130, AN-32, two Mi-17 helicopters and Indian Army ALH helicopters. The IAF was joined by the Indian Army, ITBP as well as state government and civil agencies.

Later, Indian Navy’s Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8i and the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles also joined the rescue mission.

The IAF had also deployed CARTOSAT and RISAT satellites to capture images of the area.

Earlier in July 2016, another AN-32 had gone down into the Bay of Bengal with its 29 passengers onboard. It was going from Chennai to Port Blair. Russian manufactured AN-32s were inducted in early 80s and around 100 are serving with the Air Force.

(With inputs from online desk)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF AN-32 Indian Air Force Mi-17

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp