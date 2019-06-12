Home Nation

Businessman sent to jail, fined for hoax hijack threat on Mumbai-Delhi Jet flight

After the note was recovered, the flight made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on October 30, 2017.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircrafts. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first conviction under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended), a special NIA court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the remainder of his entire life for making a hoax hijack threat on a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 crore on businessman Birju Kishore Salla, who had planted a hijack threat letter.

In 2017, Salla had left a note onboard a Jet flight bound for Delhi from Mumbai, warning that there were hijackers and explosives onboard. According to the chargesheet, the accused, did it in a “planned manner”.

Of the Rs 5 crore fine, the court directed Salla to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the pilot and co-pilot of flight.

The court directed Rs 50,000 be paid to two air hostesses and Rs 25,000 each to all passengers on board the flight for the misery they suffered due to Salla, NIA said. There were 115 passengers and seven crew members aboard the flight.

After the note was recovered, the flight made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport on October 30, 2017.

An NIA chargesheet filed on January 23, 2017, had stated that the accused had typed out the threat on his laptop at his Mumbai office on the day of his flight and got a print from the office printer, which he later put in the tissue paper box in the plane’s toilet.

During the investigation, clinching evidence regarding the preparation of the threat note and its placement on the plane was collected, said a senior NIA official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Anti-Hijacking Act 2016 Birju Kishore Salla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp