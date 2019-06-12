Chhattisgarh: Bijapur Collector bars government staff from wearing T-shirts, jeans and bright-coloured clothes

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Collector of restive Bijapur district pulled up the officials and government employees attending duties in “inappropriate” uniform which according to him is “a breach of decorum”.

“The difference between the office etiquette and the market/public places should be known and reflected by the dressing sense while attending the workplace,” the collector, a 2009-batch IAS officer K D Kunjam asserted.

Issuing an order against casual wear that most of the employees were seen in during the office hours, Kunjam warned them that this would no longer be allowed. He said that ever since he took over the charge as the collector of the strife-torn district located about 350 km south of Raipur, the officials were not coming to office in “decent clothes” while reporting to work.

The collector while objecting the existing practice, admonished the government staff to attend office in dignified attire and avoid uniform which does not match their profession or the work culture.

“I am not against any western costume but the staff must understand they are not in the market or merry-making place. I have often seen officers and employees attending office in jeans, T-shirts, casual footwear. Their clothes should be in accordance with the office decorum and reflect the decent culture,” the collector told the Express.

There is a dress code specified for the Grade-4 employees in the state. “But they too are attending their duty in the given uniform, though all are paid allowances for it. Such objectionable outfit will not be allowed. The General Administration Department (GAD) has outlined the dress code for officers. I am not doing anything new,” the collector said and further added that anyone found defying this directive will invite disciplinary action.



However, sources in the GAD expressed doubt if there is any dress code for government officers and staff in districts. “I believe the dress code is usually meant for official ceremonies and events,” an officer in the state secretariat revealed.