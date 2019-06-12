Chhattisgarh stops iron ore mining at in Bailadila after tribal protests

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday ordered a halt to all works related to proposed iron ore mining at Deposit-13 in Bailadila hills in Dantewada after protests by tribals against excavation.

The hill revered by the tribals is situated in the Bailadila Iron Ore Mining Area belonging to National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a central PSU.

Thousands of tribals held protest marches against NMDC as one of the hills, earmarked for iron ore excavation, is revered as a deity by local adivasis.

According to an official statement, the state government has issued an order to stall all activities related to the project.

The government has also directed the Dantewada district collector to probe a complaint on the alleged “fake” Gram Sabha held in 2014 at Hiroli village giving clearance to the project.

The 10 MTPA capacity Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit-13 is being developed by a joint venture company called NCL, formed by NMDC and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation.

A contract for excavation and mine development was awarded to Adani Enterprises Ltd last year (when the BJP was in power in the state), officials said. The decision to stall work was taken after Congress MP from Bastar Deepak Baij led a delegation from Bastar, to apprise the CM about the issue.

Contract for excavation

In January 2018, there was global competitive bid for development and operation of Bailadila iron ore Deposit no-13 in which the Adani Enterprises Ltd qualified on the basis of prescribed technical and financial qualification requirements